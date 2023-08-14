Gang held for attack on DMK councillor

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chettipalayam police on Sunday arrested five people in connection with the assault on a DMK ward member of Malumichampatti village panchayat and her family. The accused were identified as A Rajan alias Raja (23), M Pichaipandi (23), M Mukesh Kannan (22), S Muthupandi (24) and R Sri Rakshith (19).

As per police, Chitra (44), a ward member and her husband S Ravikumar (47), and son R Mohan (24) are residing at Avvai Nagar.

Two of the accused Rajan and Pichaipandi used to consume liquor in front of a ration shop at the village and Chitra used to click photos of the duo, threatening them of police action.

On Friday night, the accused barged into the residence and attacked Chitra and her family with knives. The police arrested the gang on charges of attempted murder on Sunday and remanded them in judicial custody in the evening.

Raja was working in a tender coconut shop, while Sri Rakshith was employed at a meat shop. Muthupandi, who was jailed in connection with a murder case, was recently released from the Coimbatore central prison.

