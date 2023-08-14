Man murders ex-lover's husband in Villupuram, arrested

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Puducherry police arrested an individual on Sunday in connection with the murder of Jayaraman Veronic alias Mukundan (25), a resident of Kurichikuppam in Puducherry.

According to sources, Mukundan and his wife B Ramya (24) had been residing near Morattandi, next to the house of the latter's mother Komathi, for the past six months. On Sunday morning, Deva (32) from Kurichikuppam, in an inebriated state, engaged in an argument with Komathi. Hearing this, Mukundan went there and instructed Deva to leave. A furious Deva, took out a knife and stabbed Mukundan in the abdomen and chest. Neighbours rushed to the spot and Deva fled the scene.

Mukundan was taken to JIPMER hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries soon after. The police arranged for an autopsy and filed a case. Initial probe revealed that Deva had been in love with Ramya, but she got married to Mukundan. However, Deva maintained a friendship with Komathi.

A senior police official said, "We are investigating if the affair had a role in the crime or if there were any issues between Komathi and the accused." Deva was arrested and a detailed probe is on.

