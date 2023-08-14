Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurates Rs 3.70 crore health infrastructure

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inaugurated an operation theatre for the ophthalmology department in the District Government Headquarters Hospital in Tenkasi. The operation theatre is equipped with the 'ultrasonic phacoemulsification' facility.

The minister also inaugurated a building for the homeopathy department at the hospital. District Collector Durai Ravichandran, Joint Director of Health Premalatha, and superintendent R Jesline were present on the occasion.

The minister further inaugurated the Upgraded Primary Health Centre in Nettur, and new buildings constructed in the Nettur, Karivalamvanthanallur, Kadayam, Melapavoor, Kadayanallur, and Madathupatti centres, at an outlay of Rs 2.95 crore.

Deputy Director of Health Services Muralisankar, MP Dhanush M Kumar, and MLAs E Raja and Palani Nadar were present on the occasion. In Tirunelveli, Subramanian inaugurated different buildings for the Reddiarpatti and Perumalpuram centres in the presence of District Collector K P Karthikeyan.

