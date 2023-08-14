Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET exemption bill with centre, Governor has no role: Minister Ma Subramanian

Finding no other way, the governor sent it to the President, who passed the baton to the union home ministry.

Published: 14th August 2023

TN health minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI:  Governor RN Ravi cannot reject the NEET exemption bill as it is in the hands of the union home ministry, said health minister Ma Subramanian after inaugurating various health infrastructure in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli. Addressing students at an event, the governor had said he would not put his signature for exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET. 

“CM MK Stalin is firm on the need to get NEET exemption. The state government formed a committee to study the impact of NEET and passed a bill in the assembly against the exam. Since Ravi did not approve the bill, the state government once again passed it. Finding no other way, the governor sent it to the President, who passed the baton to the union home ministry.

The centre sought clarification from us three times, to which we have responded,” said the health minister. Commenting on Ravi’s remarks, Subramanian said he is acting against the interest of people in TN. “He should give clarification. If the President gave her assent to our bill, that will be intimated to the governor. No permission is required from him,” he stated. 

When asked about government doctors quitting service after enjoying 50% quota for PG courses and hefty salary during their service, Subramanian said they are not allowing such doctors to leave the service. “Applications of such doctors are rejected by state government. We won’t give certificates to those who abscond from service,” he said, adding that the DMK government acquired National Quality Assurance Standards and LaQshya certification for more government hospitals in just one year when compared to the previous AIADMK government. 

