Home States Tamil Nadu

Non-veg food not sold on full-moon days along ‘girivalam’ path: Minister EV Velu

He was responding to Governor R N Ravi’s statement that non-vegetarian food should not be sold on the ‘girivalam’ path.

Published: 14th August 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Public Works E V Velu inspecting the restoration work at Ayyankulam near Arunachaleswarar temple on Sunday | Express

Minister for Public Works E V Velu inspecting the restoration work at Ayyankulam near Arunachaleswarar temple on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI:  NON-VEGETARIAN food is not cooked or served during full-moon days at the eateries along the ‘girivalam’ path around Arunachaleswarar temple, Minister for Public Works EV Velu told reporters on Sunday.

He was responding to Governor R N Ravi’s statement that non-vegetarian food should not be sold on the ‘girivalam’ path. Addressing reporters after inspecting the restoration work at Ayyankulam, Velu said, “Non-vegetarian food is not being sold on the path on full-moon days. However, food is a matter of personal choice and it cannot be regulated by the government. Everyone has the freedom to choose the type of food they wish to consume, and the government cannot dictate what people should eat or sell.”

Talking about steps taken by the DMK in improving education, Velu said former chief minister M Karunanidhi had abolished entrance exams in schools to help economically disadvantaged students.

“However, the current situation prevents students who excelled in government schools for 12 years from directly accessing medical education because of the central government’s NEET. Chief Minister MK Stalin is resolute in prioritising prospects of rural students and we will keep pushing for the abolition of NEET,” Velu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EV Velu Non veg food Arunachaleswarar temple
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp