Home States Tamil Nadu

Traffic and parking rules ahead of Independence Day

They can park their vehicles along the eastern side of Beach Road, starting from the northern side of the venue.

Published: 14th August 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Independence Day

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, a comprehensive traffic and parking arrangement plan has been set up for a smooth event at Gandhi Thidal in Puducherry's Goubert Avenue (Beach Road).

According to a release from the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), VIPs and invitees arriving from the northern side of Beach Road will enter via Old Distillery and Hotel Promenade Junction. They can park their vehicles along the eastern side of Beach Road, starting from the northern side of the venue. Two-wheeler riders are advised to park on Campaign Street, Saint Martin Street, and Law De Lauriston Street, and pass Hotel Promenade to reach the venue.

VIPs and invitees arriving from the southern part of Beach Road can enter through Bussy Street. Parking will be permitted opposite to the office of the ADGP. Vehicles taking the Victor Simonnel Street, will be directed to Suffren Street Junction. Two-wheelers and others are directed to park on Suffren Street, near Chamber of Commerce, and access the venue via Le Café.

Two-wheelers participating in the parade will be parked on Romain Rolland Street, Rue de Caseran, Rue Surcouf, and Rue Dumas (from Bussy Street towards Old Port). Two-wheelers of media persons can be parked in front of Park Perumal Koil, from Mahe de Labourdonnais Street to the northern end of Goubert Statue Island. Four-wheelers of media persons are to be parked on Suffren Street and in front of UCO Bank.

Parking will be restricted in certain areas, including Saint Louis Street, Dumas Street (stretch from Le Café junction towards Old Court Junction), Mahe de Labourdonnais Street (stretch of Saint Ange Street towards Ambour Salal Junction), and Victor Simonel Street (from GH Junction towards Rangapillai Street). Pass-holding attendees are requested to be seated by 8.30 am.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Independence Day celebrations
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp