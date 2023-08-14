Traffic and parking rules ahead of Independence Day

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, a comprehensive traffic and parking arrangement plan has been set up for a smooth event at Gandhi Thidal in Puducherry's Goubert Avenue (Beach Road).



According to a release from the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), VIPs and invitees arriving from the northern side of Beach Road will enter via Old Distillery and Hotel Promenade Junction. They can park their vehicles along the eastern side of Beach Road, starting from the northern side of the venue. Two-wheeler riders are advised to park on Campaign Street, Saint Martin Street, and Law De Lauriston Street, and pass Hotel Promenade to reach the venue.



VIPs and invitees arriving from the southern part of Beach Road can enter through Bussy Street. Parking will be permitted opposite to the office of the ADGP. Vehicles taking the Victor Simonnel Street, will be directed to Suffren Street Junction. Two-wheelers and others are directed to park on Suffren Street, near Chamber of Commerce, and access the venue via Le Café.



Two-wheelers participating in the parade will be parked on Romain Rolland Street, Rue de Caseran, Rue Surcouf, and Rue Dumas (from Bussy Street towards Old Port). Two-wheelers of media persons can be parked in front of Park Perumal Koil, from Mahe de Labourdonnais Street to the northern end of Goubert Statue Island. Four-wheelers of media persons are to be parked on Suffren Street and in front of UCO Bank.



Parking will be restricted in certain areas, including Saint Louis Street, Dumas Street (stretch from Le Café junction towards Old Court Junction), Mahe de Labourdonnais Street (stretch of Saint Ange Street towards Ambour Salal Junction), and Victor Simonel Street (from GH Junction towards Rangapillai Street). Pass-holding attendees are requested to be seated by 8.30 am.

