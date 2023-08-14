Home States Tamil Nadu

Wall collapse: Ooty NH traffic resumes after 19 hours

Sources said over 50 government staff from revenue, police, state highway and national highway carried out the repair works.

Published: 14th August 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of the Ooty-Gudalur national highway.

Representational image of the Ooty-Gudalur national highway.

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS:  The vehicular movement resumed on the Ooty-Gudalur national highway at 11 am on Sunday, 19 hours after an old bridge revetment wall collapsed in Melgudalur near St Mary’s Church at 5 pm. The incident happened two hours after Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi travelled on the road. 

Sources said over 50 government staff from revenue, police, state highway and national highway carried out the repair works. According to sources, the old bridge revetment wall collapsed after a portion of soil under the bridge got loose in the rains. As a result, tourists and locals were stranded for the whole night and some of the vehicles returned towards Ooty and Gudalur.  

T Mohammed Kuthurathulla, Revenue Divisional Officer of Gudalur, told TNIE, “Based on a request, TANGEDCO staff shifted an electricity post to the nearby area to facilitate fixing of six ready-made concrete culvert pipes and level the nearby vacant land of the collapsed bridge to allow vehicle operation. We did not allow vehicles on the collapsed bridge since 5 pm on Saturday.

Soon after the bridge collapse, we started providing temporary arrangements to facilitate vehicle movement on the road and the work was over by 11 am on Sunday,” he said. Sources said, “The national highway officials are constructing a permanent bridge adjacent to the collapsed bridge and the work is expected to be completed within the next few months.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ooty-Gudalur national highway bridge collapse
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp