Wall collapse: Ooty NH traffic resumes after 19 hours

NILGIRIS: The vehicular movement resumed on the Ooty-Gudalur national highway at 11 am on Sunday, 19 hours after an old bridge revetment wall collapsed in Melgudalur near St Mary’s Church at 5 pm. The incident happened two hours after Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi travelled on the road.

Sources said over 50 government staff from revenue, police, state highway and national highway carried out the repair works. According to sources, the old bridge revetment wall collapsed after a portion of soil under the bridge got loose in the rains. As a result, tourists and locals were stranded for the whole night and some of the vehicles returned towards Ooty and Gudalur.

T Mohammed Kuthurathulla, Revenue Divisional Officer of Gudalur, told TNIE, “Based on a request, TANGEDCO staff shifted an electricity post to the nearby area to facilitate fixing of six ready-made concrete culvert pipes and level the nearby vacant land of the collapsed bridge to allow vehicle operation. We did not allow vehicles on the collapsed bridge since 5 pm on Saturday.

Soon after the bridge collapse, we started providing temporary arrangements to facilitate vehicle movement on the road and the work was over by 11 am on Sunday,” he said. Sources said, “The national highway officials are constructing a permanent bridge adjacent to the collapsed bridge and the work is expected to be completed within the next few months.”

