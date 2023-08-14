Home States Tamil Nadu

Waterlogging reported in several areas in Chennai as heavy rain lashes city, suburbs

Social media was abuzz with pictures of intense lightning strikes, especially in suburban areas like Iyapanthangal and Chembrambakkam area.

Published: 14th August 2023 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Motorists braving the rain showers at ayanavaram as chennai experienced rain in some places in Chennai. (Photo | P Ravikumar/ Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Intense convective cells over Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts have caused heavy to very heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging in a few areas. 

A total of 11 weather stations in the city and suburbs recorded 10 cm and above in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday.

Korattur has recorded the highest rainfall in the State receiving 14 cm followed by Tirur 12 cm, Ambattur and ACS Medical College clocking 11 cm of rainfall each. 

The city areas like Maduravogal, Mugalivakkam, Malar Colony, and Valasaravakkam received 10 cm of rainfall each. MGR Nagar, Anna University, Kodambakkam and Teynampet areas received 8 cm each. 

S Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre, told reporters that the region would receive heavy rainfall today as well before the convective activity reduces from tomorrow. 

Heavy rainfall warning is issued for Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvanamalai, Villupuram and Kallakurichi.

Social media was abuzz with pictures of intense lightning strikes, especially in suburban areas like Iyapanthangal and Chembrambakkam area. The met office said light to moderate rainfall would continue to occur in a few areas of Tamil Nadu till August 20. 

The seasonal rainfall from June 1 to August 14 shows that Chennai has received 54% excess rainfall. The city received 351.4 mm of rainfall as against the normal 228.7 mm. Overall, the State received 161.9 mm as against 152.9 mm, which is 6% in excess.

