We will boycott Governor's Independence Day tea party over his pro-NEET stand: CM Stalin

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: After back-to-back suicides by a NEET aspirant and his father in Chennai on Sunday, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday expressed his deep grief and lambasted Governor RN Ravi for making pro-NEET remarks a few days ago.

Stalin also said he would boycott the At-Home Reception to be hosted by the governor on Independence Day at the Raj Bhavan and shot off a letter to President Draupadi Murmu asking her to give assent to the NEET Exemption Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly immediately to avoid loss of lives in the state.

“The boycott is to condemn the governor’s remarks on the NEET Bill, delay in giving assent to the bills enacted by the assembly, and for creating confusion in the higher education departments and universities,” Stalin said. Hinting at the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, the DMK leader said,

“When the political change we strive for happens in a few months, the NEET wall will collapse and those who said they would not give assent to the anti-NEET Bill will vanish.” Hours after the CM’s statement, a Raj Bhavan press release said the event has been postponed due to rain forecast.

Delay in giving assent has lead to numerous student deaths: Stalin

“The I-Day reception has been postponed as the main lawns in Raj Bhavan are flooded due to incessant heavy in and around the Guindy area. The meteorological department has also said thundershowers and rains will continue on August 15,” the Raj Bhavan said.

The CM, in his letter to the President, pointed out that the NEET Exemption Bill is the outcome of legislative consensus, stemming from the collective will of the people of Tamil Nadu. The state government has already offered the clarifications sought by the union ministries of home affairs, health, and Ayush with regard to the bill, the letter said.

“But our bill has not been given assent till now and this has caused immense anxiety in the minds of students and parents. Because of the delay, there have been several sad incidents of students (or their parents) dying by suicide. So far, 16 students had ended their lives due to NEEeeT,” the CM said. Stalin said NEEeeT could be cleared only by those who get coaching by paying lakhs of rupees to private coaching centres.

“Those who cannot afford to pay huge sums are unable to clear the exam. Also, those who clear NEEeeT with fewer marks can join medical colleges only by paying money. In a nutshell, it is clear that only the rich can have medical education (under NEEeeT).” The CM also explained that students from poor economic backgrounds are entering medical colleges only through the 7.5% reservation offered for government school students.

“The governor either fails to understand this fact or refuses to understand. His remarks have raised suspicions as to whether the governor is acting as a puppet in the hands of coaching centres,” the CM said. The CM also recalled how the father of a Salem student posed questions about NEEeeT to the governor. “But the governor who couldn’t answer him directly said he would not give his assent to the bill.

This shows his ignorance since the bill is now before the President and he has no say on it anymore.” DMK allies the Congress, CPM, CPI and the VCK too said they would also boycott the governor’s reception. This is the second time the DMK and its allies are boycotting the governor’s event. Top government officials, including the chief secretary, DGP and senior IAS officers too boycotted the event last year.

