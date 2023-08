19 cops to get President’s medal on Independence Day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 19 police officers from TN will be presented with a medal for meritorious service and two officers will be awarded with the President’s police medal for distinguished service on Independence Day.

Officers receiving the President’s medal are A Amalraj, Commissioner of Police, Tambaram Commissionerate, and K Bhavaneeswari, Inspector General of Police, West Zone, Coimbatore.

Officers who are receiving the medal for meritorious service are S Aravind, DCP, Intelligence Section, Chennai police; N Stephen Jesubatham, SP, Dharmapuri district; P Thangadurai, SP, Ramanathapuram district; S Anantharaman, ACP, City Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police; N Balasubramanian, DSP, Anti-Land Grabbing Special Cell, Kallakurichi district; H Krishnamoorthy, DSP, Special Branch CID, Chennai; T Mathiyazhagan, Additional SP, Head Quarters, Perambalur; J Raju, DSP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Thanjavur; S Sankaralingam, ACP, Intelligence section, Greater Chennai Police; E Elangovan Jennings, Inspector, Crime Branch CID, Organised Crime Unit, Trichy; M Ravindran, Inspector, Special Intelligence Unit CID, Tirunelveli; A Siva Ananth, Inspector, Maduravoyal Police Station, Greater Chennai Police; T Thirumalai Kolunthu, Inspector, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Chennai; S Muthumalai, Inspector, Special Branch, Tiruppur district; M Pugalmaran, Inspector, Intelligence Section, Coimbatore city; T Mariappan, SI, Special Branch CID, Chennai; R Kamalakannan, Inspector, Secretariat Colony Police Station, Chennai; S Thanabalan, SI, Tamil Nadu Commando Force, Chennai; S Shenbagavalli, SI, Special Branch CID, Chennai.

