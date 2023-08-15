Home States Tamil Nadu

A tale of patriotism that fuelled Tricolour biz

The origin of majority of flag-related products sold in southern states could be traced back to Kasirajan’s offset printing unit Veeranagammal Arts in Sivakasi.

Published: 15th August 2023

Veeranagammal Arts in Sivakasi

Some of the products manufactured in the unit for the Independence day by Kasirajan (Inset) | Express

By Harini M
Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  As the public dons Tricolour badges and carries flags as a mark of respect for the freedom fighters on the occasion of Independence Day today, 68-year-old N Kasirajan’s happiness knows no bounds. The origin of the majority of flag-related products sold in southern states could be traced back to Kasirajan’s offset printing unit Veeranagammal Arts in Sivakasi.

The spirit of patriotism was kindled in him over 40 years ago, resulting in him entering the business. About 25 years ago, Kasirajan started his own printing unit. He sells over five varieties of national-flag products with 25 models, including caps. “Since the government imposed a ban on single-use plastic products a few years ago, we began to solely rely on materials like straw papers for production. We have also launched Tricolour pencils this year,” he said.

Kasirajan offers products at a 25% discount to schools that directly purchase from him. The 68-year-old entrepreneur is also the president of Maruthanatham village panchayat in Virudhunagar block and the secretary of a government-aided school in the village. He supplies Tricolour products free of cost to the aided school.

“In view of this year’s Independence Day, we had begun production over two months ago. Though our wholesale supplies got sold out last week, we will ensure that the products are available for sale throughout the year. Compared to last year’s Independence Day, the sales have dropped by around 10%-20%. The sales had peaked last year owing to it being the 75th Independence Day,” Kasirajan added.

Eco-friendly products

