Home States Tamil Nadu

Chief Secretary urges officials to give priority to Rs 232 crore SWD work in Chennai

With rain clouds hovering over the city, officials are ensuring the pending monsoon works across the city get over by September 15 just before the monsoon starts.

Published: 15th August 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu's new Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.(Photo | Twitter/@SDMeena_IAS)

Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.(Photo | Twitter/@SDMeena_IAS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:   With rain clouds hovering over the city, officials are ensuring the pending monsoon works across the city get over by September 15 just before the monsoon starts. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has urged Chennai Corporation to prioritise stormwater drain works taken up under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund at a cost of Rs 232 crore.

Chairing a recent meeting last week, which was held to review recommendations of ‘Advisory committee on mitigation and management of flood risk in Chennai Metro’, the chief secretary urged the officials that work on the areas which are vulnerable to inundation should be completed by September 15. The state constituted the committee in December 2021 under the chairmanship of Dr V Thiruppugazh, which recommended flood mitigation measures. Sources said that Meena also reviewed the status of stormwater drain works being undertaken in the Kosasthalaiyar basin, which is backed by the Asian Development Bank, Kovalam basin and works carried under the SDMF.

The cause of concern during the meeting was the delay by contractors in taking up silt catch pit work along the newly laid stormwater drain projects. In many of the drain packages, silt catch pit work is yet to begin. A catch pit is an empty chamber that is installed into a drainage system to prevent silt and debris from building up. Catchpits are essential in preventing pipe blockages, which would result in the backing up of water in the drainage system.

Sources said Meena instructed all contractors to take up the construction of the silt catch pit and rainwater harvesting work simultaneously after the completion of stormwater drain work in the city. Instructions have also been given to remove hyacinths from waterways in Chennai city with modern machinery to ensure the free flow of water in the waterways.

The other concern has been the construction of an integrated stormwater drain network in Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur. The delay is due to Tangedco which has to shift 569 electricity board pipes, 66 electricity board junction boxes, and 60 electricity board transformers on a war footing basis. Sources said Tangedco has been asked to finalise the standard estimates of shifting the poles so that construction of ISWD in the three zones could be taken up.

Sources said the functional capability of the drainage network leading to Buckingham Canal, Ennore backwaters, Muttukadu backwaters and Pallikaranai marshland ecosystem is crucial for the safe management of floods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Das Meena Chennai Corporation State Disaster Mitigation Fund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp