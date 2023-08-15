Dalits split over Madurai Veeran procession in TN

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A section of Dalit people on Monday submitted a petition to the district administration seeking permission to conduct a golden chariot procession of Madurai Veeran, after a Dalit outfit from Erode obtained a restraining order against the event, saying the warrior was being portrayed as a hero only for the community.

Explaining the issue, social activist Ram Prakash, told TNIE, “We belong to the Arunthathiyar community and believe Madurai Veeran is a warrior hero from the community. So, we sought permission for the procession in our villages. But a section of Arunthathiyars in Kangeyam, Vellakoil, and Dharapuram have objected to the procession, which has shocked us. We held inquiries and found out some caste forums and political forces were behind the issue.”

According to Ram Prakash, one of the outfits is Samooga Needhi Makkal Katchi (SNMK), which is based in Erode. The outfit allegedly has obtained an order against taking out the procession and has submitted petitions to the Tiruppur district officials also.

Speaking to TNIE, Samooga Needhi Makkal Katchi (SNMK) president Vadivel Raman said, “Madurai Veeran is a warrior and we have great respect for him. But a section of Dalits proclaims and portrays him as a caste icon. We oppose the procession because it is taken only through Arunthathiyar settlements, and not in public places. We petitioned the Erode district collector and the procession was stopped in the Citing this we petitioned Tiruppur district administration, and the permission was denied there also.”

An official from Tiruppur District Administration said, “A meeting headed by revenue and police officials will be held with both parties and other dalit outfits and the issue will be resolved as early as possible.”

