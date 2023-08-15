Delay in getting ST certificate robs two students of scholarships in Anaicut

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Attempts of five tribal students from Chinnagovindapadi, Anaicut, to secure their Scheduled Tribe community certificates have proved futile. Despite submitting three petitions in the last six months, their applications have been rejected at the final stage.

The incident came to light after M Babu, father of Jothisri, Kavya, and Saagesh submitted a petition to the Collectorate during the grievance meeting, on Monday. In his complaint, he said that the applications were rejected on the grounds of lack of sufficient evidence, despite having submitted their mother's ST certificate as proof.

Jothisri is a Class 11 student at the Government Model School, while Kavya is in Class 10 at the Pallikonda Government School. Babu said that their school has been asking them to submit their community certificate, but every application has been rejected by the RDO. He added, "The delay is also hindering their application for scholarships."

The others affected include Class 5 student Saagesh and Babu's relative's kids Rajasri and Yuvasri, who are in Classes 10 and Class 8, respectively. All three got to the Pallikonda Government School.

When contacted, the District Revenue Officer, Malathi, told TNIE, "I have requested the RDO to investigate this issue. They will ensure that their certificates are issued."



VELLORE: Attempts of five tribal students from Chinnagovindapadi, Anaicut, to secure their Scheduled Tribe community certificates have proved futile. Despite submitting three petitions in the last six months, their applications have been rejected at the final stage. The incident came to light after M Babu, father of Jothisri, Kavya, and Saagesh submitted a petition to the Collectorate during the grievance meeting, on Monday. In his complaint, he said that the applications were rejected on the grounds of lack of sufficient evidence, despite having submitted their mother's ST certificate as proof. Jothisri is a Class 11 student at the Government Model School, while Kavya is in Class 10 at the Pallikonda Government School. Babu said that their school has been asking them to submit their community certificate, but every application has been rejected by the RDO. He added, "The delay is also hindering their application for scholarships."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The others affected include Class 5 student Saagesh and Babu's relative's kids Rajasri and Yuvasri, who are in Classes 10 and Class 8, respectively. All three got to the Pallikonda Government School. When contacted, the District Revenue Officer, Malathi, told TNIE, "I have requested the RDO to investigate this issue. They will ensure that their certificates are issued."