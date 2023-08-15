DMK man kills father & tries to frame political rival in TN, arrested

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Marking a dramatic end to a three-week investigation, a DMK functionary was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of his father. The accused allegedly tried to implicate Sundar (name changed), the husband of a village panchayat president associated with the AIADMK, as the murderer.

According to police sources, the deceased, Ramu (69), resided in LN Puram near Panruti with his son, Purushothaman (43). His two other sons lived nearby. On July 24, Ramu was found dead in the garden area behind his house. During the inquiry, his sons mentioned they suspected Sundar, as a land dispute was going on between both parties.

Raising their doubts, a sniffer dog traced a path to Sundar’s house and halted at its entrance. Thus, the police detained Sundar for interrogation but further investigation refuted his involvement in the crime. As the investigation proceeded with the police interrogating those related to Ramu, on Monday evening, Purushothaman surrendered before the village administrative officer and was later arrested by the Panruti police.

In his statement to the police, the accused revealed his longstanding animosity with Sundar. On the day of the incident, Purushothaman had an argument with his father. Later, he allegedly used a wooden plank to assault Ramu which eventually led to his death.

“The accused placed a towel that matched the colours of the AIADMK flag, near the body. Later, he loitered around Sundar’s residence so that the sniffer dog would halt there. A detailed investigation prompted us to consider that someone close to the deceased might be the killer. As we gathered evidence, Purushothaman surrendered,” said a senior officer.

