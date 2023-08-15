DMK to boycott ‘At Home’ hosted by Tamilisai in UT  

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The DMK and Congress have decided to boycott the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry at Raj Nivas on the occasion of Independence Day. In a statement, opposition leader and DMK unit convenor R Siva said the L-G, rather than fulfilling her duties, behaves like a politician. She operates as a “super chief minister,” bypassing the elected government, he added.

She also interferes in the affairs of Tamil Nadu and gives out inappropriate comments on state politics, he said. He further added that the DMK’s decision to boycott the reception is a stand against the L-G’s consistent engagement in political discourse.

Similarly, MP and president of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee V Vaithilingam, and Puducherry Congress legislative party leader M Vaidyanathan confirmed that the party has decided to boycott the event. They said the L-G, a representative of the Modi government, has not taken any action to prevent violence against women in the state of Manipur. The L-G has oppressed the elected government in Puducherry which is unacceptable, they said in a joint statement.

