‘Give job to cop’s daughter on compassionate grounds’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the state government to provide a government job to a Theni woman, whose father died 15 years ago while serving as a police constable, on compassionate grounds.

Justice L Victoria Gowri passed the order on a petition filed earlier this year by J Nivetha. Her father, K Jothi, was working as a grade I police constable. He died on March 4, 2008, leaving behind his wife, Nivetha (who was then 15 years old) and an 11-year-old son.

When Nivetha’s mother filed an application seeking job on compassionate grounds, the authorities rejected it in 2010 citing that she is still a minor. Another petition she submitted in March 2011 is pending, due to which she approached the court seeking relief.

The government counsel argued that Nivetha was 17 years and 11 months old when she filed the application and hence was not eligible for consideration.

Observing that whenever a representation of this nature is made to a statutory authority, there is a duty cast upon the authority to consider and pass orders on the same instead of keeping the same pending indefinitely and that non-consideration of the representation would amount to dereliction of duty, Justice Gowri treated it as a special case and directed the government to provide a compassionate appointment to Nivetha within three months based on her educational qualification.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the state government to provide a government job to a Theni woman, whose father died 15 years ago while serving as a police constable, on compassionate grounds. Justice L Victoria Gowri passed the order on a petition filed earlier this year by J Nivetha. Her father, K Jothi, was working as a grade I police constable. He died on March 4, 2008, leaving behind his wife, Nivetha (who was then 15 years old) and an 11-year-old son. When Nivetha’s mother filed an application seeking job on compassionate grounds, the authorities rejected it in 2010 citing that she is still a minor. Another petition she submitted in March 2011 is pending, due to which she approached the court seeking relief. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The government counsel argued that Nivetha was 17 years and 11 months old when she filed the application and hence was not eligible for consideration. Observing that whenever a representation of this nature is made to a statutory authority, there is a duty cast upon the authority to consider and pass orders on the same instead of keeping the same pending indefinitely and that non-consideration of the representation would amount to dereliction of duty, Justice Gowri treated it as a special case and directed the government to provide a compassionate appointment to Nivetha within three months based on her educational qualification.