Nannan’s family receives Rs 10 lakh royalty for Tamil scholar’s books in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin honoured Tamil scholar M Nannan by presenting a royalty of Rs 10 lakh to his family following the nationalisation of his literary works. Stalin also inaugurated buildings constructed on behalf of the Higher Education Department at the cost of Rs 87.77 crore. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for upcoming initiatives under the HR&CE department, set to enhance basic amenities at various temples throughout the state, with an allocated budget of Rs 80.56 crore.

The decision to nationalise the works of Nannan was formally announced during the commemoration of his birth centenary on July 30. His family conveyed appreciation to Stalin during the event. Meanwhile, Higher Education Department has undertaken the construction of vital infrastructure across various educational institutions statewide on a total investment of Rs 87.76 crore.

Notable projects include establishment of a hostel at Thanthai Periyar Government Polytechnic College in Vellore (Rs 8.43 crore), creation of classrooms at Government Polytechnic College, Coimbatore (Rs 8.50 crore), inauguration of a new main building for LRG Government Women’s College in Tiruppur (Rs 10.94 crore), expansions and additions to Bharathiyar University in Coimbatore, including Mahakavi Bharathiyar Research Centre (Rs 2.2 crore), among others.

Stalin also laid the foundation stone for projects under the HR & CE dept via video conference. These include constructing a marriage hall, retaining wall construction at temple tanks, a guest house for devotees and a commercial complex at a cost of Rs 80.56 crore.

Udhayanidhi distributes welfare measures

Minister for Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday provided loan linkages to the tune of `100 crore for the benefit of 23,424 women in 1,808 urban SHGs at an event held on behalf of Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission under Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation. He also distributed food quality training certificates to 50 roadside vendors, driving licences and appointment orders for 100 youth who underwent skill training and loans for small entrepreneurs. He gave away awards for nine banks for performing well in providing loan to urban SHGs and certificates for industrial training institutes.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin honoured Tamil scholar M Nannan by presenting a royalty of Rs 10 lakh to his family following the nationalisation of his literary works. Stalin also inaugurated buildings constructed on behalf of the Higher Education Department at the cost of Rs 87.77 crore. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for upcoming initiatives under the HR&CE department, set to enhance basic amenities at various temples throughout the state, with an allocated budget of Rs 80.56 crore. தமிழ் வளர்ச்சித் துறை சார்பில் பேராசிரியர் மா. நன்னன் அவர்களின் நூல்கள் அனைத்தும் நாட்டுடைமையாக்கப்பட்டு, அவரின் துணைவியார் திருமதி ந.பார்வதி அம்மாள் அவர்களிடம் நூலுரிமை பரிவுத் தொகையான ரூ. 10 இலட்சத்திற்கான காசோலையை மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் வழங்கினார். pic.twitter.com/LE0CdRMzhg — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) August 14, 2023 The decision to nationalise the works of Nannan was formally announced during the commemoration of his birth centenary on July 30. His family conveyed appreciation to Stalin during the event. Meanwhile, Higher Education Department has undertaken the construction of vital infrastructure across various educational institutions statewide on a total investment of Rs 87.76 crore.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Notable projects include establishment of a hostel at Thanthai Periyar Government Polytechnic College in Vellore (Rs 8.43 crore), creation of classrooms at Government Polytechnic College, Coimbatore (Rs 8.50 crore), inauguration of a new main building for LRG Government Women’s College in Tiruppur (Rs 10.94 crore), expansions and additions to Bharathiyar University in Coimbatore, including Mahakavi Bharathiyar Research Centre (Rs 2.2 crore), among others. Stalin also laid the foundation stone for projects under the HR & CE dept via video conference. These include constructing a marriage hall, retaining wall construction at temple tanks, a guest house for devotees and a commercial complex at a cost of Rs 80.56 crore. Udhayanidhi distributes welfare measures Minister for Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday provided loan linkages to the tune of `100 crore for the benefit of 23,424 women in 1,808 urban SHGs at an event held on behalf of Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission under Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation. He also distributed food quality training certificates to 50 roadside vendors, driving licences and appointment orders for 100 youth who underwent skill training and loans for small entrepreneurs. He gave away awards for nine banks for performing well in providing loan to urban SHGs and certificates for industrial training institutes.