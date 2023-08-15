NLCIL contract workers bring protest to end following talks

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Workers affiliated with Jeeva Contract Workers Association ended their protest on Monday following discussions with the Cuddalore collector and officials of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited.

The workers were demanding permanent status, a monthly salary of Rs 50,000 and permanent jobs for land donors. They had commenced an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday after unsuccessful talks with the collector, NLCIL officials and the labour welfare department.

A fresh round of discussions took place on Monday morning involving Cuddalore collector A Arun Thamburaj, NLCIL officials and representatives from the workers association. During the meeting, NLCIL officials agreed to withdraw disciplinary action against 20 workers who participated in the protest. Both parties also agreed to abide by the high court’s decision regarding the workers’ demands and protests. Following the discussion, the workers resumed work on Monday afternoon.

