Home States Tamil Nadu

NLCIL contract workers bring protest to end following talks

Workers affiliated to Jeeva Contract Workers Association ended their protest on Monday following discussions with Cuddalore collector and officials of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited.

Published: 15th August 2023 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited, NLCIL

Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited logo used for representational purpose (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Workers affiliated with Jeeva Contract Workers Association ended their protest on Monday following discussions with the Cuddalore collector and officials of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited.

The workers were demanding permanent status, a monthly salary of Rs 50,000 and permanent jobs for land donors. They had commenced an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday after unsuccessful talks with the collector, NLCIL officials and the labour welfare department.

A fresh round of discussions took place on Monday morning involving Cuddalore collector A Arun Thamburaj, NLCIL officials and representatives from the workers association. During the meeting, NLCIL officials agreed to withdraw disciplinary action against 20 workers who participated in the protest. Both parties also agreed to abide by the high court’s decision regarding the workers’ demands and protests. Following the discussion, the workers resumed work on Monday afternoon.

20 workers against whom disciplinary action was initiated will now be spared of action, the management has said.  Discussions took place on Monday morning in which Cuddalore collector A Arun Thamburaj participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeeva Contract Workers Association protest Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp