Non-minority school teachers urge TN CM to exempt them from TET exam qualification

MADURAI: Members of the Tamil Nadu Government-aided Non-minority School Teachers Federation have requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to exempt teachers who are working in non-minority schools from the TET examination.



In a press statement, coordinators of the federation A Chandran, S Boopathi and K Sivagnanam said a total of 1,500 teachers, who are working in non-minority aided schools across the state, are facing challenges due to the mandatory requirement that they should qualify for the TET examination. They also claimed that the state government has been denying benefits, including promotion and maternity leave, to teachers citing that they did not clear the TET examination.



"Teachers working in government schools had got an exemption from the exam in 2017. Similarly, the state government must provide that relaxation to non-minority school teachers too, applicable from the same year, on the condition that the teachers have received the refresher course training. During the previous AIADMK government, the then Minister for Education K Sengottaiyan had given an assurance about this, but no G.O. was released," the statement read.

