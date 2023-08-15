Home States Tamil Nadu

Preserve water channel from encroachments: Madras High Court

Rengasamy had stated that he is an agriculturist and was benefiting from the water channel before it was obstructed by the encroachers.

Published: 15th August 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Karur district authorities to preserve an encroached water channel. A Bench of justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rengasamy of Karur seeking to remove the encroachments in the water channel, situated in Kuppuchipalayam village in Manmangalam taluk of Karur.

Rengasamy had stated that he is an agriculturist and was benefiting from the water channel before it was obstructed by the encroachers. He wanted the court to direct the authorities to restore the channel to its original position.

When the case was heard recently, the government counsel informed that most of the encroachments have been cleared and that the remaining would also be removed completely within three weeks. He also assured that no future encroachments would be permitted in the water channel. Recording this, the judges issued the above direction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Karur district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp