Preserve water channel from encroachments: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Karur district authorities to preserve an encroached water channel. A Bench of justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rengasamy of Karur seeking to remove the encroachments in the water channel, situated in Kuppuchipalayam village in Manmangalam taluk of Karur.



Rengasamy had stated that he is an agriculturist and was benefiting from the water channel before it was obstructed by the encroachers. He wanted the court to direct the authorities to restore the channel to its original position.

When the case was heard recently, the government counsel informed that most of the encroachments have been cleared and that the remaining would also be removed completely within three weeks. He also assured that no future encroachments would be permitted in the water channel. Recording this, the judges issued the above direction.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Karur district authorities to preserve an encroached water channel. A Bench of justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rengasamy of Karur seeking to remove the encroachments in the water channel, situated in Kuppuchipalayam village in Manmangalam taluk of Karur. Rengasamy had stated that he is an agriculturist and was benefiting from the water channel before it was obstructed by the encroachers. He wanted the court to direct the authorities to restore the channel to its original position. When the case was heard recently, the government counsel informed that most of the encroachments have been cleared and that the remaining would also be removed completely within three weeks. He also assured that no future encroachments would be permitted in the water channel. Recording this, the judges issued the above direction.