Puducherry opposition leader urges government to ensure proper facilities at Ayush hospital

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Expressing dismay over the hasty opening of Ayush Hospital at Villianur without ensuring proper facilities, the leader of the Opposition R Siva on Monday said the government must take the initiative to complete the construction of necessary infrastructure at the hospital and appoint staff for its smooth functioning. He also urged the government to relocate the Ayurveda Medical College from Mahe to Villianur.

Ayush Hospital was inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu through a video conference on August 7.

In a statement, Siva, who is also the DMK unit convenor, questioned the rationale behind opening a hospital without needed facilities and staff.

The construction started during the previous government's regime at a cost of `7.93 crore, faced delays due to insufficient funds received from the union government. The construction was eventually completed but still lacks several equipments, electricity, and drinking water facilities. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, while announcing its opening in December 2022, had assured the hospital was fully equipped and staffed. However, the reality is different, said Siva.

“Why was the hospital opened without even informing me, the MLA of the constituency?" asked the leader who added it is not fair to open a hospital without the public being aware of it. He urged the government to hold an inclusive opening ceremony involving the chief minister, legislators, and the local community.

Regarding the relocation of the Ayurveda MCH from Mahe (an enclave of the UT in Kerala), Siva said students from Puducherry and Karaikal find it difficult to manage the high cost and security concerns there. Thus, it should be shifted to the Ayush Hospital premises in Villianur.

PUDUCHERRY: Expressing dismay over the hasty opening of Ayush Hospital at Villianur without ensuring proper facilities, the leader of the Opposition R Siva on Monday said the government must take the initiative to complete the construction of necessary infrastructure at the hospital and appoint staff for its smooth functioning. He also urged the government to relocate the Ayurveda Medical College from Mahe to Villianur. Ayush Hospital was inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu through a video conference on August 7. In a statement, Siva, who is also the DMK unit convenor, questioned the rationale behind opening a hospital without needed facilities and staff. The construction started during the previous government's regime at a cost of `7.93 crore, faced delays due to insufficient funds received from the union government. The construction was eventually completed but still lacks several equipments, electricity, and drinking water facilities. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, while announcing its opening in December 2022, had assured the hospital was fully equipped and staffed. However, the reality is different, said Siva.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Why was the hospital opened without even informing me, the MLA of the constituency?" asked the leader who added it is not fair to open a hospital without the public being aware of it. He urged the government to hold an inclusive opening ceremony involving the chief minister, legislators, and the local community. Regarding the relocation of the Ayurveda MCH from Mahe (an enclave of the UT in Kerala), Siva said students from Puducherry and Karaikal find it difficult to manage the high cost and security concerns there. Thus, it should be shifted to the Ayush Hospital premises in Villianur.