SCs in Keezha Natham condemn youth’s murder, stage stir

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: SC residents of Keezha Natham began a protest on Monday condemning the alleged murder of an SC panchayat ward member by dominant caste members on Sunday. The residents also decided not to receive the body of victim Rajamani until their demands are fulfilled.

The residents said the reason behind the murder was the jealousy of dominant caste members against them. “There has been no previous enmity between Rajamani and the murderers. We have economically grown in the past few years. We have more than 10 engineers and many contractors now. We had also started questioning their atrocities towards us. They killed Rajamani to send a message to our community. They have also discriminated against us many times before,” the residents said.

The residents demanded the arrest of a dominant caste leader, who they claimed, had visited Keezha Natham just before the murder. “The state should give a relief fund of Rs 1 crore to Rajamani’s family. His wife should be given a government job. Until then, we will not accept his body,” they said.

Rajamani was allegedly hacked to death on Sunday by some dominant cast members when he was tending to his goats. After he was declared dead at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Rajamani’s residents staged a road blockade near the hospital.

