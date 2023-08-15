Search on for consultants for defence park in TN

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has started identifying consultants to prepare a comprehensive techno-economic feasibility report for the greenfield strategic electronics and defence industrial park at Karani in Thiruvallur district.

Spread over 270 acres, the park will serve as a nucleus for manufacturers and service providers in the strategic electronics and drone sectors. It will offer state-of-the-art infrastructure, empowering companies to design, manufacture and test cutting-edge strategic electronics and drones, sources said.

The report will encompass market studies, feasibility analyses, project structuring and other critical aspects, ensuring the park’s contribution to the state’s development. The demand for strategic electronics and drones has witnessed a remarkable surge in recent years. Market research indicates that the strategic electronics industry is projected to grow at an annual rate of 12%, with an estimated market value of Rs 1.2 lakh crore by 2025, sources said.

The advantage of setting up the park in Karani is that it is close to the Cholavaram airstrip which will serve as a dedicated testing zone for drones, providing a controlled and secure environment for manufacturers and developers to conduct cutting-edge drone testing and research. The availability of the airstrip for testing will significantly enhance the park’s attractiveness to drone-related companies, fostering innovation and driving advancements in technology, sources said.

According to sources, the drone industry is poised for more impressive growth, with an expected annual growth rate of 18%, reaching a market size of Rs 35,000 crore by 2025. The idea behind the park is to bolster indigenous manufacturing, accelerate technological advancements and reinforce India’s self-reliance in the strategic electronics and defence sector.

The Karani Park will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and resources, fostering innovation and synergistic growth among different organisations. It will also pave the way for the creation of numerous job opportunities, further contributing to the region’s economic development.

According to sources, TIDCO has already initiated discussions with defence public sector undertakings and private companies, and the response has been overwhelming. The joint effort will leverage the state’s aerospace and defence manufacturing prowess, augment indigenous capabilities and significantly contribute to India’s self-reliance in strategic electronics and drone technologies.

The park will also play a crucial role in developing regulatory frameworks, ensuring safety, security and compliance with norms, and enhancing public perception of drones. “The industrial park will serve as a beacon of progress, innovation and economic growth for Tamil Nadu,” sources said.

