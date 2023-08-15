Three-year-old treated for 'rabies' at TN govt hospital, kin allege medical negligence

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: The relatives of a three-year-old child alleged that the doctors at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital (KGMCH) at Asaripallam in Nagercoil administered the wrong treatment following a wrong diagnosis of rabies due to a suspected dog bite. The boy was discharged from a private hospital in Kerala on August 12.



According to sources, a close relative of the boy, son of Thaneesh of Therekalputhoor near Nagercoil, said the boy was taken to a private hospital in Nagercoil on July 23 due to a high fever. "The doctor at the hospital said the boy may have been bitten by a dog. As the fever did not go away, the boy was taken to another private hospital in Nagercoil on July 25, where the doctors put him on a ventilator stating that the boy had symptoms of rabies," the relative added.



The relative said, the next day, the boy was shifted to KGMCH, where the doctors administered the medicine to treat dog bite symptoms. "The doctors said the boy was dying. So we finally took the boy to a private hospital in Kerala on July 28, where doctors performed a few tests on the boy and ruled out rabies," the relative added.



When contacted, KGMCH Dean Prince Pius said the boy had been referred from a private hospital with a case of Acute encephalitis and suspected rabies, and that he was put on the mechanical ventilator at the private hospital. "Here, at KGMCH, in view of suspected rabies, he was isolated in the special ICU and treated for Acute Febrile Encephalitis. The child was put on a mechanical ventilator in ICU under the supervision and treatment of paediatricians, anaesthetists, and neurologists. However, the parents wanted to take their child to a private hospital. So the child was discharged against medical advice on July 28 at 12:15 am," he added.

