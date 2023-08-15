Tiruchy corporation bags Rs. 50 lakh for best performance

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Corporation bagged the Chief Minister's award for best performance among 20 municipal corporations in the state, and will win a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department considered the civic body's performance in various categories like sanitation, handling of civic issues and infrastructure developments.

Mayor Mu Anbalagan along with Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan will receive the memento and award from Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday during the Independence Day function in Chennai. There are three categories coming under best performance, the first category is for the two best-performing zones of Greater Chennai Corporation, carrying a prize amount of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively.

The second category is for the best-performing corporations, in which Tiruchy Corporation came first. Tambaram Corporation, which came second, will receive a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh. The third category, for the best-performing town panchayats, carried a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, Rs 10 lakhs, and Rs 6 lakh, for the first, second and third place winners respectively.

Mayor Mu Anbalagan described the award as an appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the officials and councillors of Tiruchy Corporation. "It is a proud moment for us and the award will serve as a motivation for future efforts. We thank Chief Minister MK Stalin and Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Minister KN Nehru for the award. It is the joint effort of councillors, employees and residents that helped us achieve this award.

We will continue our efforts and ensure more development in the city," said Mayor Mu Anbalagan. The award has also given residents hope that the corporation will secure a good position in the union government's surveys. "The steps taken by the Tiruchy Corporation to curb stray cattle menace and improve solid waste management can serve as a model for other local bodies. We hope the union government also appreciates the efforts of the Tiruchy corporation," said K Muthukumar, a resident of Puthur.

