TN's Urulaikudi villagers accuse credit society president, secy of demanding Rs 5k as bribe for issuing loans

"However, the secretary denied us the loans since each of us denied to pay him Rs 5,000 as a bribe. Later, 44 people submitted applications on May 3 and he sanctioned their loans.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents from Urulaikudi village have sought action against the president and secretary of Varadhampatti primary agriculture credit society for allegedly denying them loans to procure cattle only because they had not greased the duo's palms.

In a petition submitted during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday, the residents said as many as 82 persons submitted applications to the secretary of the society on April 20 for a loan to buy goats or cows.

"However, the secretary denied us the loans since each of us denied to pay him Rs 5,000 as a bribe. Later, 44 people submitted applications on May 3 and he sanctioned their loans. Society president Peekilipatti Murugesan and secretary V Veerapan have outrightly told us that they will sanction loans for us only if we give them Rs 5,000 each," the residents led by M Pandiyaraj said. It may be noted that the government has been extending loan amounts of Rs 18,000 for purchasing 10 goats and Rs 18,000 per milk cow, to the public with a moratorium period of one year.

AIADMK party member Maniraj, who had accompanied the residents, said they had complained about the issue with the higher officials of credit societies. "In the presence of higher officials, the secretary agreed to provide us with the loans. But, this assurance was also in vain. The society president and secretary were adamant that they won't issue loans without getting the palms greased," he added.

Meanwhile, Kothali panchayat president M Masanamuthu submitted a petition seeking action against Ottapidaram Block Development Officer charging that he demanded Rs 20,000 as a bribe for providing job cards to three women in the village under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNRGES).

