TNSTC cuts services without warning in Kovai  

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Many school students, especially girls, are stranded at bus stands as Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) frequently cancels evening services from towns to rural areas.

On August 9, the corporation allegedly did not operate two services from Annur to Karumathampatti (route no A11) and Somanur via Paduvampalli (route AR 3), because of which 15 girl students from Sokkampalayam, Pathuvampalli and Kaduvetti villages who study in the Annur government higher secondary school waited for three hours in the bus stand. Around 7.15 pm, a police officer came to their rescue and arranged for their autos to reach home.

According to students, the bus (A11) was scheduled to start from Annur at 4.45 pm. But it failed to show up, and they waited for the next bus (AR3) that was scheduled for 6 pm. Even that service was delayed.

Boys managed to get home by hitchhiking rides on two-wheelers, but girl students had no option, but to wait.

Around 7.15 pm, James, a police constable who was on patrol duty spotted them and arranged two autos to take the girls to their villages. Students said they suffer such a situation at least once a week as bus services are stopped without notice.

PK Periyarmani, a social activist from Kinathukadavu Taluk said, “Over 60 students from Lakshinagar, Immidipalayam, Dhevaradipalayam and Paraikuli studying in Kinathukadavu government school and a private school rely on the bus (no 33C) from Coimbatore railway station to Gothavadi via Kinathukadavu. But it is not operated at least twice a week and students are forced to walk up to 2 to 4 km to the villages.”

When contacted, TNSTC officials cited staff shortage for cancelling services. “Since 2015, no recruitment happened in the corporation. Out of 6,300 sanctioned workers’ strength, over 1200 posts of drivers and conductors are vacant. In each depot, there is a vacancy of 40 - 50 employees. Also, drivers and conductors attached to political parties’ unions work on light duty which is from 5.30 am to 12 pm.

At least eight workers from each depot have the unofficial privilege called light duty. This is also a reason for the stoppage of services during evening hours,” said M Anburaj, a union member who works as a conductor.

S Sridharan, general manager of TNSTC, Coimbatore Region said, “We are giving more importance to the free buses for women and services in which school students travel. On August 9, route number A11 was operated as per schedule. Route AR3 was delayed due to rain and, bridge works. Also, the bus suffered gearbox linkage failure. All other days the buses were operated on the original schedule.”

Admitting that there are more vacancies, he said, “No recruitment had happened over seven years and many staffs are retiring from service. Now the government is taking steps to fill the vacancies. Despite the vacancies, we ensure the operation of evening services by deputing crew from mofussil buses in view of school students.” When contacted, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said he would look into the matter and take prompt action.

COIMBATORE: Many school students, especially girls, are stranded at bus stands as Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) frequently cancels evening services from towns to rural areas. On August 9, the corporation allegedly did not operate two services from Annur to Karumathampatti (route no A11) and Somanur via Paduvampalli (route AR 3), because of which 15 girl students from Sokkampalayam, Pathuvampalli and Kaduvetti villages who study in the Annur government higher secondary school waited for three hours in the bus stand. Around 7.15 pm, a police officer came to their rescue and arranged for their autos to reach home. According to students, the bus (A11) was scheduled to start from Annur at 4.45 pm. But it failed to show up, and they waited for the next bus (AR3) that was scheduled for 6 pm. Even that service was delayed. Boys managed to get home by hitchhiking rides on two-wheelers, but girl students had no option, but to wait. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Around 7.15 pm, James, a police constable who was on patrol duty spotted them and arranged two autos to take the girls to their villages. Students said they suffer such a situation at least once a week as bus services are stopped without notice. PK Periyarmani, a social activist from Kinathukadavu Taluk said, “Over 60 students from Lakshinagar, Immidipalayam, Dhevaradipalayam and Paraikuli studying in Kinathukadavu government school and a private school rely on the bus (no 33C) from Coimbatore railway station to Gothavadi via Kinathukadavu. But it is not operated at least twice a week and students are forced to walk up to 2 to 4 km to the villages.” When contacted, TNSTC officials cited staff shortage for cancelling services. “Since 2015, no recruitment happened in the corporation. Out of 6,300 sanctioned workers’ strength, over 1200 posts of drivers and conductors are vacant. In each depot, there is a vacancy of 40 - 50 employees. Also, drivers and conductors attached to political parties’ unions work on light duty which is from 5.30 am to 12 pm. At least eight workers from each depot have the unofficial privilege called light duty. This is also a reason for the stoppage of services during evening hours,” said M Anburaj, a union member who works as a conductor. S Sridharan, general manager of TNSTC, Coimbatore Region said, “We are giving more importance to the free buses for women and services in which school students travel. On August 9, route number A11 was operated as per schedule. Route AR3 was delayed due to rain and, bridge works. Also, the bus suffered gearbox linkage failure. All other days the buses were operated on the original schedule.” Admitting that there are more vacancies, he said, “No recruitment had happened over seven years and many staffs are retiring from service. Now the government is taking steps to fill the vacancies. Despite the vacancies, we ensure the operation of evening services by deputing crew from mofussil buses in view of school students.” When contacted, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said he would look into the matter and take prompt action.