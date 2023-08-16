77th Independence Day: Where the head is held high...

By Express News Service

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over awards instituted by the state government to renowned personalities from various walks of life for their contributions to the society

K Veeramani, president of Dravidar Kazhagam (Thagaisal Thamizhar Award)

Born as Sarangapani on December 2, 1933, in Pazhayapattinam in Cuddalore district, K Veeramani entered public life at a young age and involved himself actively in social campaigns and struggles conducted by Thanthai Periyar in support of the ‘people who have been subjected to social discrimination’ and was imprisoned 40 times.

The leader of Dravidar Kazhagam has been following the footsteps of Periyar by uniting the Tamils and contributing greatly to the development of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil race.

Dr WB Vasantha, Kandasamy Professor, VIT (Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award)

Professor at the School of Computer Science and Engineering at Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, Dr Vasantha Kandasamy, has nearly 50 years of teaching and research experience. She has worked extensively on transdisciplinary mathematical modelling using fuzzy and neutrosophic theories on socially relevant issues, benefitting humanity.

Her scientific research contributions encompass her work in varied fields ranging from the study of school drop-outs in education to the conditions of migrant and bonded labourers and the analysis of social problems faced by people living with HIV/AIDS. Her admiration for Periyar and his ceaseless efforts to eradicate caste and untouchability have deeply influenced her own outlook on the world. She has published 136 books internationally, and 724 research articles in conferences. Vasantha Kandasamy received the Kalpana Chawla Award for the year 2006 in recognition of her struggle to have the reservation policy implemented in IITs.

N Muthamilselvi (Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise)

N Muthamilselvi, working as a Japanese Interpreter & Teacher (Freelancer), successfully scaled the world’s highest peak Mt. Everest on May 23 and made a record by climbing the Mountain Lobuche in Nepal on April 19. Besides, she successfully ascended the Kang Yatse Peak on April 15, 2022.

Taking her elder daughter Daksha (age 13) and younger daughter Vithisha (age 9) strapped on to her back, Muthamilselvi rappelled down 165 feet in 55 seconds blindfolded, setting the second record on December 23, 2021, from the hilltop of Kulang Village of Himachal Pradesh to protest against sexual violence against girls. On March 7, 2021, on the occasion of Women’s Day, to encourage women and spread awareness on men who fail to encourage women, she blindfolded herself and rappelled down 155 foot high mountain “Of Malaipattu’’ near Sriperumbudur in 58 seconds

V Badrinarayanan, SP, Coimbatore (Rural)

He received the award for a special initiative ‘Project Pallikoodam’ which has helped spread awareness among the govt schoolchildren on child sexual abuse and empowered them with prevention strategies, early detection skills, reporting mechanisms, and self-confidence thereby providing a safe environment for children.

CM’s Best Practices Award

Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency secured the award in appreciation for developing a mobile application and real-time dashboard for managing and monitoring the CM’s breakfast scheme for govt school students

Dr E Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Govt Hosp, Chennai

He received the award for establishing an exclusive rehabilitation ward with 40 beds for patients who are unknown / neglected by family and were provided comprehensive and holistic care

Service to the society earns recognition

Best doctor (Dr T Jayakumar, Chennai); Best institution (Shanthi Nilayam, Kanyakumari); Best social worker (Ratan Vidyaakar, Coimbatore); Best private employer (M/S Teddy Exports, Madurai).

Ramanathapuram district central cooperative bank received the best district central cooperative bank award. D Stanley Peter, Coimbatore received the best social worker award for outstanding work done for women while Gramathin Oli, a charitable organisation in Chinnasalem secured the best institution award for serving women.

Chief Minister’s Award for Best Performing Local Bodies was received by Trichy corporation (first prize of Rs 50 lakh) and Tambaram corporation (second prize of Rs 30 lakh); best municipalities- Rameswaram (Rs 30 lakh), Thiruthuraipoondi (Rs 20 lakh) and Mannargudi (Rs 10 lakh); town panchayats (Vikravandi - Rs 20 lakh), Alangudi (Rs 10 lakh) and Veerakkalpudur (Rs 6 lakh). Zone 9 and Zone 5 in Chennai Corporation received first and second prizes with Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively.

CM’s State Youth Award was bagged by S Dhusthageer from the Nilgiris district, R Dinesh Kumar from Trichy district, G Gopi from Ranipet district, P Rajasekar from Chengalpattu district, M Vijayalakshmi from Chennai district, S Chandiralekha from Madurai district, and Kavitha Thandhoni from Kanchipuram district.

CM’s Police Medal for outstanding work in eradicating drug production and illicit trafficking was received by Asra Garg, IG, South Zone, Madurai; V Badrinarayanan, SP, Coimbatore; Dongare Pravin Umesh, ASP, Thiruvermbur sub-division in Trichy district; M Gunasekaran, DSP, Coimbatore; S Murugan, SI, Namakkal police station; R Kumar, constable, Puduchatram police station.

CM helps Class 3 kid witness I-Day parade

P Lithurson, a Class 3 student of Panchayat Union Elementary School in Sadayanendal in Ramnad and his mother witnessed the I-Day parade at Fort St George, thanks to Stalin who made the arrangements. The boy had written to CM on August 3, expressing his wish to see the event

