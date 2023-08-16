Home States Tamil Nadu

Allot land for substations, Tangedco tells DCs

File photo of a Tangedco power station in Chennai | Express

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tangedco has appealed to district collectors to allot land for new substations. There is a growing demand for power and only 13 new substations were installed last year, said department officials.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “During this summer season, the power demand rose to 19,387 MW on April 20. Forecasts predict this demand could surge to approximately 25,000 MW within the next eight years.”

Another official explained, “A 110 kV substation needs an area of approximately 5 to 6 acres. Should the land’s value fall below Rs 10 lakh, the district collector concerned will initiate the requisite legal procedures. However, if the value surpasses Rs 10 lakh, the utility will need to engage with the land registration department,” he said.

State general secretary of BMS (Engineer’s Wing) E Natarajan said, “A potential solution is installing substations on the premises of collector offices. By installing substations in collector office compounds round-the-clock power supply could be ensured.”

