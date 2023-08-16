CCMC park taken over, idols placed, say residents

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of the SP Nagar area in Kavundampalayam in Ward 17 in the West Zone alleged that some locals have taken over the park and are not allowing other people to enter the park. They said that the people had placed few idols inside the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) park and during the evening, some miscreants have even converted it into a drinking spot.

“Despite filing several petitions with the civic body, no action has been taken by the officials,” they said.

Natarajan, a resident of SP Nagar, told TNIE, “Adding on to these issues is the lack of maintenance by the civic body officials has left the park’s equipment damaged.

The water tank inside the park is leaking and is in very poor shape. Also, many people inside have been irresponsibly dumping garbage near the park. We residents had approached the civic body, the mayor, and the commissioner multiple times and filed our complaints through petitions, but no action has been taken so far.”

Despite multiple attempts, Ward 17 councillor Subashree S couldn’t be contacted for comments.

A CCMC official said, “Park maintenance works are being taken up in several wards across the city by the civic body recently and this park will also be renovated soon. The SP Nagar public park will be inspected and action will be taken based on the commissioner’s orders.”

