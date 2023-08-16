DMK councillors boycott Mayor's I-Day address over graft charges in TN

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: AS many as 35 DMK councillors of Tirunelveli corporation staged a walkout and boycotted the Independence Day address of Mayor P M Saravanan on Tuesday, alleging that the mayor was demanding bribes from contractors to clear files pertaining to works in various wards.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the 35 councillors said in addition to taking 15% commission regularly from contractors, the mayor has recently begun to demand an extra 8% commission when the files are sent for his signature. “We have already brought this matter to the notice of the DMK high command. Due to the mayor’s actions, various ward works, particularly the construction of various facilities at corporation schools and urban health centres, are pending. Many contractors are refusing to accept minor contacts like road repair or culvert construction as they cannot earn any profit after paying bribes,” he alleged.

Another councillor alleged that the mayor was leaking confidential information about the corporation to BJP district-level leaders. Mayor Saravanan did not respond to repeated phone calls from TNIE when contacted for his take on the allegations.

SC residents hoist black flags

Meanwhile, Scheduled Caste residents of Keezha Natham hoisted black flags at their houses and streets demanding severe action against the murderers of Rajamani, a youth from their village, and compensation for his family. SC residents of Tenkasi’s Kurunjakulam also raised black flags condemning the alleged caste atrocities meted out to them by dominant caste residents and the officials of revenue and police departments who are allegedly acting in favour of dominant caste people.

SC residents of Keezha Natham hoisted black flags at their houses on Tuesday demanding severe action against murderers of a youth from their village | Express

