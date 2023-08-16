TN Fishermen pin hopes on August 18 Ramnad meet to get long-pending issues resolved

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: From increasing subsidised diesel allotment to constructing a fishing harbour with a backwater facility, fishermen are now expecting a host of major issues to be addressed by the government. The hope comes ahead of CM MK Stalin’s visit to Ramanathapuram to take part in a fishermen's conference at Mandabam on Friday.

Fishermen have been demanding the construction of a fishing harbour with backwater and other essential facilities at Mandabam, Thangachimadam and other suitable places. Fishermen have also sought an increase in subsidised diesel allotment per boat from 1,800 litres a month to 2,500-3,000 litres. They have also been seeking an increase in financial assistance given to them during the annual fishing ban.

Explaining specific demands, M Jahir Hussain of the All Mechanised boat fishermen association said, “As Mandabam area comes under meteorological department centre in Kanyakumari district, even if there is rough wind reported in the Arabian sea, fishermen here are not given ‘token’ (permission) to venture into the sea. During the annual fishing ban, all motorised boats should also be prevented from fishing as smaller boats with motors can be seen fishing in the deep sea.”

Emerald, a fisherman from Thangachimadam, said that apart from constructing a fishing harbour with a backwater facility in Thangachimadam, financial assistance being provided to fishermen till 60 years of age should be increased to 70 years.

“Though compensation is provided to fishermen families if a person accidentally dies at sea, compensation should also be provided to those fishers who die of natural causes.”

Mandabam fishermen also urged the state to revoke the ban on sea cucumber since its population has greatly increased over two decades. Allowing fishermen to catch it will enhance their income.



