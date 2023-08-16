Grand events at TN's Cuddalore on 77th Independence Day

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Marking 77th Independence Day, Cuddalore Collector A Arun Thamburaj hoisted the national flag at Anna Ground on Tuesday. The event witnessed the participation of various government department officials.

The collector distributed certificates to 169 individuals from various departments for their meritorious services. He also allocated welfare assistance amounting to Rs 1.69 crore to 387 beneficiaries. The collector also felicitated descendants of freedom fighters during the event.

A special series of gram sabha meetings were conducted across 683 village panchayats in the district and the collector participated in the one held at Pathirikuppam. During his speech, the collector emphasised the importance of safeguarding children from exposure to drugs. He urged citizens to report instances of drug sales to the designated mobile number 9080731320. Additionally, he stressed the significance of reducing plastic use and eliminating open defecation to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

SP R Rajaram, Additional Collector L Madhubalan, MLA G Ayyapan, Mayor Sundari Raja, deputy mayor P Thamarai Selvan, district revenue officer M Rajasekaran, and other officials attended the event.

Meanwhile, in Chidambaram, the Tricolour was hoisted atop the 142-foot Nataraja Temple tower.



