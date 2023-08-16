Home States Tamil Nadu

 Independence Day celebrations held in Villupuram and Kallakurichi

Collector C Palani also paid respect to Gandhi statue at Thiru Vi Ka road.

77th Independence Day celebration in Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM/KALLAKURICHI: The 77th Independence Day celebration in Villupuram started with the collector hoisting the Tricolor at the parade ground on Tuesday. About 500 students performed during the event and later, welfare schemes were distributed to 20 beneficiaries, said official sources.

Collector C Palani also paid respect to the Gandhi statue at Thiru Vi Ka road. A parade of contingents of police personnel, firefighters, former veterans of the army, scout, NCC, and the junior red cross was held. After a pair of doves were set free, the collector honoured the martyrs of the freedom struggle and provided welfare assistance worth Rs 25.3 lakh under departments of disabled persons welfare, widow welfare, and minorities welfare.

He also handed over awards to over 300 officials from the revenue, health, public works, education, forestry, agriculture, municipal, and police departments, for their meritorious service. In Kallakurichi, Collector Shravan Kumar Jadavath hoisted the tricolour flag at the government boys' higher secondary school and rewarded 140 government officials with certificates in recognition of their excellent work. He also presented shields to the police personnel who participated in the parade.

