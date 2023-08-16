Puducherry Chief Minister hoists Tricolour at Gandhi Thidal

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy hoisted the Tricolour at Gandhi Thidal on Beach Road on Tuesday. The event was attended by cabinet ministers, opposition leader R Siva, Speaker R Selvam, MLAs, and other officials.

The CM presented awards and medals to personnel and received a guard of honour from the police department, fire service, and the NCC. He also watched the events by school students and cultural troupes from various states.

Addressing the gathering, Rangasamy highlighted the achievements of the UT and its better position in the Social Progress Index of 2022. Listing out various schemes, he said the government has spent 93.56% of the revised estimates of Rs 11,500 crore for various development projects in the financial year 2022-23. The benefits of 90 welfare schemes are paid directly into bank accounts under the Direct Benefit Transfer.

He emphasised that the government prioritises the socio-economic advancement of all citizens, particularly students, farmers, unemployed youth, scheduled tribes, and marginalised communities.

The CM said law and order were maintained well in the UT and this has resulted in a decline in crimes during this year as compared to previous years.

On the health front, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute was selected as a site for setting up a cancer treatment centre, said the CM. Permission has been sought from the central government to set up Puducherry Medical University, a medical park, and a medical council.

Rangasamy further said the implementation of the Smart city programme would ensure the development of infrastructures to promote tourism, education, and the welfare of the poor.

Later, the CM hoisted the national flag at the assembly complex.



Medals and awards for UT personnel



During the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy presented medals and awards to police and other government personnel for their excellence in service.

While CB CID inspector Suresh Babu received the President's Police Medal, Special Grade Assistant Sub Inspectors (SG ASI) KV Ramana Murthy of Yanam special branch, and M Selvaraj alias Sivanadam from the special task force in Karaikal received the Chief Minister’s Police Medal.

Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Very Good Service was awarded to SG SI A Simon David Pierrot, and head constable R Raguraman. The award for Union Home Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence was given to SG ASI KP Pradeep Kumar. Rajiv Gandhi Meritorious Police Service Medal was awarded to 20 personnel.

Orleanpet became the best police station and received the Chief Secretary’s Trophy.

The Chief Minister’s Cash Award of Rs 2.5 lakh for best performance in general administration was presented to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER), and the labour department.

The CM also presented awards to the best field staff of the health and family welfare department, and best service award to Ayush doctors and staff of the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy. NCC cadets also received medals for their outstanding performances.

