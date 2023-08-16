Home States Tamil Nadu

Scuffle between associate professors mars celebrations at MKU college campus in TN

The Independence Day celebrations at Madurai Kamaraj University College campus were marred by a scuffle between Vice Principal Kabilan and Associate Professor A T Senthamarai Kannan.

Published: 16th August 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Kamaraj University

Madurai Kamaraj University College. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Independence Day celebrations at Madurai Kamaraj University College campus were marred by a scuffle between Vice Principal Kabilan and Associate Professor A T Senthamarai Kannan.

On Tuesday morning, when Kabilan and Kannan arrived at the campus for the flag-hoisting ceremony, the vice principal accused Kannan of instigating SFI members to lodge a complaint against him last week. SFI members had lodged the complaint against Kabilan with Madurai Kamaraj University Registrar (i/c) G Ramakrishnan, claiming that the vice principal denied them permission to stage a protest against the ongoing large-scale violence in Manipur.

Irked over the complaint, Kabilan entered into an argument with Kannan on Tuesday. The quarrel soon snowballed into a scuffle, forcing the other professors to remove the duo from the spot after pacifying them. Both Kannan and Kabilan later lodged complaints against each other at Tallakulam police station. Kannan is the state president of Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers' Association (MUTA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Independence Day celebrations Madurai Kamaraj University College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp