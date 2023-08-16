Scuffle between associate professors mars celebrations at MKU college campus in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Independence Day celebrations at Madurai Kamaraj University College campus were marred by a scuffle between Vice Principal Kabilan and Associate Professor A T Senthamarai Kannan.

On Tuesday morning, when Kabilan and Kannan arrived at the campus for the flag-hoisting ceremony, the vice principal accused Kannan of instigating SFI members to lodge a complaint against him last week. SFI members had lodged the complaint against Kabilan with Madurai Kamaraj University Registrar (i/c) G Ramakrishnan, claiming that the vice principal denied them permission to stage a protest against the ongoing large-scale violence in Manipur.



Irked over the complaint, Kabilan entered into an argument with Kannan on Tuesday. The quarrel soon snowballed into a scuffle, forcing the other professors to remove the duo from the spot after pacifying them. Both Kannan and Kabilan later lodged complaints against each other at Tallakulam police station. Kannan is the state president of Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers' Association (MUTA).

