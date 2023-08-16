Shift secretariat to Omandurar estate: Staff union to CM Stalin

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) has requested CM MK Stalin to shift the secretariat to Omandurar estate citing unprecedented space constraints for employees and visitors and also considering safety aspects of the centuries-old building which is under the control of ASI. The association said if shifting the secretariat to Omandurar estate is not possible, the government should ponder over establishing a new complex.

The government headed by former chief minister M Karunanidhi built the complex at Omandurar estate and it was inaugurated in 2010 by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. When the AIADMK government assumed office in 2011, the then CM J Jayalalithaa transformed this complex into a multi-super speciality hospital citing various reasons.

In May 2021, after the DMK returned to power, there were speculations that the complex might be used for its original purpose. However, the government did not take any step towards that till now. Against this backdrop, TANSA has now submitted a representation to the Chief Minister.

TANSA president G Venkatesan said, “Employees of the secretariat are facing severe space crunch on various counts in the present old building that houses Assembly, offices of ministers, secretaries and the Namakkal Kavignar Maligai which houses offices of secretaries of rest of the departments. Since the entire area is under the control of the ASI, the government cannot carry out any extension work.

There are apprehensions that in case of any fire accident, they would be affected. Parking of vehicles has become a big issue. Besides, there are strong suspicions about the stability of the decades-old Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai. On all floors, special toilets for differently-abled have been set up. But since there is no proper ventilation and due to the AC system, employees have to inhale polluted air. Moreover, there are no sufficient restrooms for the huge number of people visiting the secretariat every day.”

Venkatesan also pointed out that the huge structure built in Omandurar estate was out-and-out meant for office purposes and is not suitable for running a hospital.

