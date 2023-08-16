Home States Tamil Nadu

Three drunk men attack Dalit family in TN, booked

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Three members of an intermediate caste were on Monday booked under various sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act for purportedly assaulting three members of a Dalit family at their residence in Abinimangalam, Tiruchy, on Saturday night.

According to police, S Loganathan (28), P Raja (35) and Baskar (35) started hurling casteist slurs at K Anandharaj (32) and his brother K Ashok (33) for being rebuked over urinating in front of their residence in Abinimangalam. The three accused are said to have been in an inebriated state. 

Subsequently, the enraged men allegedly started attacking the family, including Anandharaj’s wife A Munishwari (32), and called up about 20 men to vandalise the house. The attackers even waylaid a private bus passing by and called in passengers known to them to join the attack on the family and their house, police said. 

Later, Pulivalam police arrived at the spot and the three injured were rushed to Thuraiyur government hospital for treatment.  Meanwhile, members of the CPM, condemning the incident, have called for a protest at Pulivalam village on Wednesday. A functionary of CPM said Mohanraj, who is said to be involved in the attack, was not included in the FIR. They demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. 

The three accused have been booked under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), the Tamil Nadu Woman Harassment Act (TNWH), and the SC/ST Act.

