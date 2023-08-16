Home States Tamil Nadu

Three PHCs in TN's Tirupattur awarded with national quality certificates

The certificate was introduced by the Ministry of Welfare to recognise the most qualified PHCs across the country.

Published: 16th August 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cancer, CT Scan, Xray

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR:  Three primary health centres in Tirupattur — Jammanapudur, Ramanaickenpettai, and Pudupettai — were awarded with certificates under the National Quality Assurance Standards Programme.

"Two more PHCs in the district — Madhanur additional PHC and Perampattu upgraded PHC — have been qualified to receive this award next year," said district deputy director for health services Senthil.

The certificate was introduced by the Ministry of Welfare to recognise the most qualified PHCs across the country. To facilitate this process, each district will compile a list of eligible PHCs and submit it to the union health and welfare department. Subsequently, a team of evaluators will assess these PHCs including patient attendance rates, medical facilities, daily birth rates, outpatient numbers, patient feedback, and the adequacy of nursing staff.

The findings will be forwarded to the central government and a rating will be given. It is based on this evaluation that the allocation of supplementary funds and diverse resources from the central government are decided.

In the previous year, three PHCs located in Tirupattur district were chosen, and they received certificates at a ceremony held in Chennai. The event was presided over by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, accompanied by Shilpa Prabhakar, the director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
primary health centres Tirupattur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp