Three PHCs in TN's Tirupattur awarded with national quality certificates

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Three primary health centres in Tirupattur — Jammanapudur, Ramanaickenpettai, and Pudupettai — were awarded with certificates under the National Quality Assurance Standards Programme.

"Two more PHCs in the district — Madhanur additional PHC and Perampattu upgraded PHC — have been qualified to receive this award next year," said district deputy director for health services Senthil.

The certificate was introduced by the Ministry of Welfare to recognise the most qualified PHCs across the country. To facilitate this process, each district will compile a list of eligible PHCs and submit it to the union health and welfare department. Subsequently, a team of evaluators will assess these PHCs including patient attendance rates, medical facilities, daily birth rates, outpatient numbers, patient feedback, and the adequacy of nursing staff.

The findings will be forwarded to the central government and a rating will be given. It is based on this evaluation that the allocation of supplementary funds and diverse resources from the central government are decided.

In the previous year, three PHCs located in Tirupattur district were chosen, and they received certificates at a ceremony held in Chennai. The event was presided over by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, accompanied by Shilpa Prabhakar, the director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu.

