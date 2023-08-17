28 per cent increase in women travelling by govt buses: Minister SS Sivasankar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The number of women travelling in government buses has increased to 68% from 40% since May 2021 because of the free travel scheme introduced by the DMK government, transport minister SS Sivasankar said on Wednesday. He said this while speaking to reporters after inaugurating AC resting rooms for drivers and conductors at Sungam and Maruthamalai depots.

Of the 20,000 buses being operated across the state, 7,000 are for run exclusively for women, the minister said, adding steps are being taken against conductors who ill-treat them. "Over 48 lakh women are travelling in buses on a daily basis. Using government funds, we are going to procure 2,000 new buses and a tender has been floated. Likewise, using funds from German banks, the transport department will buy 2,413 buses," Sivasankar said.

The scheme helps a woman save an average `850 per month on travel expenses, Sivasankar said, adding the government has allocated Rs 2,500 crore this year for a free bus travel scheme. On electric buses, the minister said the government has decided to procure 100 buses for Chennai and later e-buses will be deployed in other districts as well.

Earlier, the minister handed over appointment letters to 22 conductors, four drivers and a technical assistant, who were appointed on compassionate grounds. During the function, a driver touched the minister's feet seeking a transfer to Theni. The driver, a widower, said he was finding it difficult to raise his six-month-old baby.

