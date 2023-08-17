2k tonnes of produce sold through E-Nam in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: More than 2,000 tonnes of agricultural produce have been sold through the e-Nam facility at regulatory markets in Madurai. The agriculture marketing department has advised farmers to register with e-Nam to get a profitable price for their produce.



"At present, e-NAM is being implemented in five regulatory markets--Madurai, Thirumangalam, Usilampatti, Vadipatti and Melur--in the district. Under the scheme, a lab has been established for farmers to carry out quality analysis and marketing of their produce. Farmers have been given the opportunity to market their produce electronically at the national level. Middlemen and commission issues have been completely eliminated as direct trading is done between farmers and traders," an official said.



According to the department, 4,320 farmers and 211 traders have registered under the scheme in Madurai district. From April to July, 2,369 tonnes of produce brought by 589 farmers have been sold at a value of Rs 3.59 crore. A total of 589 farmers and 79 traders have benefited under the scheme in this fiscal year. Individuals who want to register can visit the regulated outlets with their Aadhaar copy, bank passbook copy and mobile number details.

