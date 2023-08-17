Home States Tamil Nadu

2k tonnes of produce sold through E-Nam in Madurai

"At present, e-NAM is being implemented in five regulatory markets--Madurai, Thirumangalam, Usilampatti, Vadipatti and Melur--in the district.

Published: 17th August 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

2k tonnes of produce sold through E-Nam in Madurai

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  More than 2,000 tonnes of agricultural produce have been sold through the e-Nam facility at regulatory markets in Madurai. The agriculture marketing department has advised farmers to register with e-Nam to get a profitable price for their produce.

"At present, e-NAM is being implemented in five regulatory markets--Madurai, Thirumangalam, Usilampatti, Vadipatti and Melur--in the district. Under the scheme, a lab has been established for farmers to carry out quality analysis and marketing of their produce. Farmers have been given the opportunity to market their produce electronically at the national level. Middlemen and commission issues have been completely eliminated as direct trading is done between farmers and traders," an official said.
 
According to the department, 4,320 farmers and 211 traders have registered under the scheme in Madurai district. From April to July, 2,369 tonnes of produce brought by 589 farmers have been sold at a value of Rs 3.59 crore. A total of 589 farmers and 79 traders have benefited under the scheme in this fiscal year. Individuals who want to register can visit the regulated outlets with their Aadhaar copy, bank passbook copy and mobile number details.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-Nam Madurai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp