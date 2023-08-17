AIADMK man murdered over land dispute, 5 booked

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Five persons, including a DMK councillor of Tirukkattupalli panchayat, were booked for the murder of a former AIADMK councillor. Four of them surrendered before a magistrate court in Madurai on Wednesday.

According to sources, G Prabhu (39), a native of Pazhamaneri road in Tirukkattupalli town had recently moved to Michaelpatti village near the town, where he ran a flex banner printing shop. A former councillor at ward number 5 of Tirukkattupalli town panchayat, Prabhu was reportedly chatting with acquaintances at Pazhamaneri road late on Tuesday when four people arrived at the spot on two wheelers, hacked him and sped away. A grievously injured Prabhu died on the spot. Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Tirukkattupalli Government Hospital for postmortem.

Ashish Rawat, Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur, visited the spot and held inquiries. Based on a complaint by Prabhu’s wife Saranya, Tirukkattupalli police registered a case of murder. Saranya’s complaint claimed that Prabhu was involved in a dispute over a plot in Pazhamaneri road, with N Bharathi Raja (26). Meanwhile, Bharathi Raja’s friend K Baskaran (48) of the DMK defeated Prabhu in the election to ward number 5, she added. Following this, Bharathi Raja and Baskaran often quarreled with Prabhu over the land.

It was over this that Bharathi Raja, along with associates M Manikandan (33), R Ramesh (42), and D Nagaraj (23) hacked Prabhu to death, Saranya stated in her complaint. Based on the complaint the police registered case of criminal conspiracy and murder against all the five including DMK councillor Baskaran and were on the lookout for them.

On Wednesday, all four accused named in the complaint, along with one P Chinnaiyan (24), surrendered before a magistrate court in Madurai, police sources added. Further investigations are on.

Meanwhile, more than 500 shops in Tirukkattupalli town downed shutters in protest against the murder.

