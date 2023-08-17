Bihar govt offers to train workers for garment units

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Officials from the Bihar Skill Development Mission (BSDM), which is an initiative of the Bihar government, on Wednesday, said they can train the workforce with skills required for the garment sector in Tiruppur. They made this suggestion during their first interaction with Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA).

The meet was headed by Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) president KM Subramanian, BSDM Additional CEO Rajeev Ranjan, BSDM Director Sanjay Kumar and Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Council Managing Director R Giridharan.

The team said the RTD model has been helping Bihar youth to get employment. According to sources, the RTD model is a highly integrated system that offers workers adequate training in Bihar, so that they can be readily deployed in the garment industry.

Speaking in the meeting, Rajeev Ranjan said, “Over 50,000 workers from Bihar are currently deployed in the garment industry in Tiruppur district. The companies from Tiruppur can just give us the requirement and technical prerequisites. Our skill centres are equipped with highly efficient trainers and developers. They help entrepreneurs to reduce in-house recruitment and training expenditure.”

Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) president KM Subramanian said, “We welcome the expert team from Bihar to visit the garment industry in Tiruppur city. Apart from a few minor issues, we never differentiate between north and south India.”

Recruit-Train-Deploy (RTD) is a system developed under the Bihar skill development mission (BSDM) through which skill centres train workers in Bihar and sent them to companies based on their skill sets.

