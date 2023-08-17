Home States Tamil Nadu

Bihar govt offers to train workers for garment units

The team said the RTD model has been helping Bihar youth to get employment.

Published: 17th August 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Garment sector, textile

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Officials from the Bihar Skill Development Mission (BSDM), which is an initiative of the Bihar government, on Wednesday, said they can train the workforce with skills required for the garment sector in Tiruppur. They made this suggestion during their first interaction with Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA).

The meet was headed by Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) president KM Subramanian, BSDM Additional CEO Rajeev Ranjan, BSDM Director Sanjay Kumar and Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Council Managing Director R Giridharan.

The team said the RTD model has been helping Bihar youth to get employment. According to sources, the RTD model is a highly integrated system that offers workers adequate training in Bihar, so that they can be readily deployed in the garment industry.

Speaking in the meeting, Rajeev Ranjan said, “Over 50,000 workers from Bihar are currently deployed in the garment industry in Tiruppur district. The companies from Tiruppur can just give us the requirement and technical prerequisites. Our skill centres are equipped with highly efficient trainers and developers. They help entrepreneurs to reduce in-house recruitment and training expenditure.”

Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) president KM Subramanian said, “We welcome the expert team from Bihar to visit the garment industry in Tiruppur city. Apart from a few minor issues, we never differentiate between north and south India.”

Recruit-Train-Deploy (RTD) is a system developed under the Bihar skill development mission (BSDM) through which skill centres train workers in Bihar and sent them to companies based on their skill sets. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Skill Development Mission Tiruppur Exporters Association train workers garment units

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp