Blame game over CZMP maps, public hearing postponed

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority on Wednesday blamed the fisheries department for ‘incomplete’ Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) maps. It told the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that necessary information have been sought and would be incorporated as and when received.

The member secretary of the authority has not submitted the written affidavit as directed by the tribunal, but the government pleader informed that measures were being taken to update the maps. The NGT bench, comprising judicial member Justice Pusha Sathyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal, categorically said the public hearings cannot be conducted based on incomplete maps as there is already a Madras High Court order in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Chengalpattu district administration has postponed the public hearing scheduled for August 18 without announcing a revised date. The official reason cited was that the CM will be addressing a fishermen’s conclave in Ramanathapuram on August 18 and that fishermen welfare associations had sought for the public hearing’s postponement. However, it is learnt that pressure was mounting on the administration due to glaring errors in the CZMP.

A meeting was conducted on Wednesday in Chengalpattu district collectorate, which was attended by fisheries department officials, environment department, fishermen leaders and a scientist from National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), which prepared the maps. The fishermen listed out all the errors in the CZMP, which were recorded by the fisheries department.

Fishermen leader K Saravanan, who attended the meeting, told TNIE that the officials were briefed about their concerns. “Many common properties are missing. According to CZMP 2019, these areas are legally required to be marked,” he added. Deepak S Bilgi, member secretary, TN State Coastal Zone Management Authority has sought an explanation from the NCSCM on whether the maps are in compliance with the CRZ Notification, 2019.

