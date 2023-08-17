Contribute to empower have-nots: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Presiding over the third review session of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin appealed to the committee members to collaboratively contribute towards realising the government’s vision of empowering the underprivileged sections of society.

During the meeting, Stalin reviewed the ongoing welfare measures carried out by the rural development and panchayat raj department, social welfare and women empowerment, differently abled welfare department and agriculture and farmers welfare department. After reviewing the status of the various schemes, the chief minister said under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the state has fixed a target to establish 10,000 new self-help groups during the 2023-2024 fiscal with an allocated fund of Rs 15 crore.

To boost the economic growth within women’s self-help groups, Stalin highlighted some of the initiatives such as ‘Mathi Santhai’ that helps market the goods produced by the SHGs and steps taken to organise the seller-buyer meet to sell the products. He further added that Mathi Angadi (Mathi shops) will be established at tourism centres to enable the sales of WSHG produces.

Highlighting the expansion of the chief minister’s breakfast scheme, Stalin said that the scheme will be implemented in all village panchayats and town panchayats by providing training to the WSHG members.

Ministers KN Nehru, I Periyasamy, MRK Panneerselvam, KKSSR Ramachandran, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ma Subramanian and officials were present in the meeting.

