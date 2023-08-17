Five booked for attacking SC men in Tamil Nadu's Thuppakudi

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Alwarkurichi police registered a case against five people belonging to an intermediate caste for allegedly attacking two Scheduled Caste people in Thuppakudi village and arrested one person on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, a video of the attack went viral on social media. According to sources, when the SC residents of the village celebrated their festival recently, it sparked a quarrel between the two communities. "Following this, two of the five suspects rode their bikes through the street of the SC people and created noise. Irked by this, the SC people blocked their street by placing stones the next day. The suspects then brought their friends to the street and attacked the duo, Moorthy and Vinayagam, on Monday night. The injured duo was taken to the government hospital in Ambasamudram for treatment," sources added.



Sources further said, following this incident, the SC residents of the village attempted to stage a road blockade on Tuesday, demanding the arrest of the suspects. "The police conducted a talk with the residents and arrested one of the suspects, Varatharajan, and booked him under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The search for the other four suspects is on while police personnel have been deployed in Thuppakudi village to avoid any untoward incidents," sources added.

