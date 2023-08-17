Forest dept gears up for elephant migration season in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The forest department has set up anti-depredation committees in six villages in Palacode, Pennagaram and Hogenakkal Forest ranges in Dharmapuri to prevent human-animal conflict during the upcoming elephant migration season.

According to sources, the Dharmapuri forest range comprises of 1.64 lakh hectares and has 136 reserve forests, making it one of the largest forests in the state. The elephant corridor, which includes Palacode, Pennagaram and Hogenakkal forest ranges, witnessed increased movement from October to March, and in preparation for this, the anti-depredation committees have been set up.

District Forest Officer KV Appala Naidu told TNIE, “Over the past few months, staff of the forest department have been involved with identifying villages with high human-wildlife conflict. So far, we have identified 27 such places and conducted awareness camps there.

Also, in six villages which include, Periyur, Echampallam and Athimutlu in Palacode range, Boodhipatti and Sandhaipettai in the Pennagaram range, Godupatti village in the Hogenakkal range, anti-depredation committees have been formed, whose key responsibility is to avert human-wildlife conflict and prevent harm to wildlife and people.

Each of these committees will have nearly 25 members, of which four members will be forest staff, who will coordinate with the villagers in awareness drives and monitoring the elephant movement. In the future, more such committees will be formed in all forest villages.”

Hogenakkal Ranger Rajkumar said, “Apart from the committee, a WhatsApp group has been created which will alert the committee members of elephant movement, following which they can alert the villagers and prevent loss of life.”

