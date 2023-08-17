Hour after release, water to LBP canal stopped in Tamil Nadu

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Release of water from the Lower Bhavani Dam into LBP canal for irrigation, which happened on the scheduled date of August 15, was stopped after an hour leaving farmers distraught. They have appealed to the chief minister to intervene in the matter. Sources said water discharge was stopped as the modernisation work in the canal is still going on.

KV Ponnaiyan, secretary of Lower Bhavani Ayakkattu Land Owners Association, said, “Since 1956, water has been released for irrigation into the canal on time, and not once was it stopped abruptly. The WRD officials have deceived the farmers and public.”

He added “If WRD officials knew that modernisation work was not over, why was the G.O. to release water issued? Even on Tuesday some works were under way in the canal when water was released. All farmlands are drying up. But the works are progressing slowly. The chief minister should intervene in this matter. Action should be taken against the WRD officials who deceived the people.”

M Ravi, organiser of Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement, said, “Water was released from the dam for just over an hour. We had insisted that the modernisation work of the canal should be completed by August 10, but they are still going on.”

G K Nagaraj, TN BJP’s farmers wing president, said in a statement on Wednesday, “The chief minister should order speedy completion of the modernisation works and steps should be taken to release water as soon as possible.”

WRD officials said the canal modernisation works did not take place in full swing in May and June because of disagreement among farmers, “Since July, the work picked up pace and by then, the farmers had started staging protests seeking water release on August 15. The G.O. was issued based on the demand of the farmers. Otherwise, water would have been released only after the completion of the works.”

Speaking to TNIE, C Sivalingam, chief engineer of WRD (Coimbatore region), said, “All the major works of project have been completed and some small works are under way. Water is likely be released for irrigation from Saturday. At first 100 cusecs of water will be released and then gradually the quantity will increase.” As of Wednesday morning, the Lower Bhavani Dam had 83.31 feet of water against its full level of 105 feet. The inflow into the dam was 341 cusecs.

