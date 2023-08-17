Kovai forest guards unpaid since April 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over 35 foresters and forest guards working in seven forest ranges in Coimbatore forest division, who have been promoted or transferred, have not received salary since April allegedly because their documents are yet to be processed.

They said they are unable to pay rent and are forced to borrow money to meet family needs. “Since I was promoted and transferred to Coimbatore division, I rented a house for Rs 6,000. Apart from rent, I have to spend on food and petrol. I am borrowing more than Rs 13,000 every month,” said a forest guard on condition of anonymity. “When we asked about salary, senior administrative officers in DFO’s office said it will be credited before June 10. But we are yet to receive it,” the staff said.

“We met the superintendent in the DFO office, and he told us that our salary dues will be disbursed before August 25,” said the forester. Sources in the DFO office said since the guards worked in other districts, they have to get some documents such as salary fixation certificate and last-pay details. “We have processed the certificates for the last four months and it is pending with the treasury. We hope pending salary will be disbursed before this month,” said the official.

